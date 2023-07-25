ROBERT "BOB" POHLMAN went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1946. He was 77-years old. He is preceded in death by our mother, Pamela LeMaster Pohlman, his father Ernie Pohlman, and his mother Peggy Pohlman. He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Pohlman Allen, son-in-law Mike Allen, and Kimberly Pohlman. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Nicole, Shelby, Josh, Zach and Cody. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Rylan, Brantley, Bryden, Wyatt and Morgan. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He spent a great many years at the South Point, Ohio, ballpark coaching along with his father, and then on his own. He greatly enjoyed the time he spent with countless young men and women. Honoring our father's wishes, there will be no service. We wish to extend our gratitude to all of those who have reached out to us and for all the love and comfort you have given us. Our daddy, along with his father were, and always will be, a big part of South Point and it is a great comfort to us to know that they will always be loved and remembered.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
