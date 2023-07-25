The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROBERT "BOB" POHLMAN went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1946. He was 77-years old. He is preceded in death by our mother, Pamela LeMaster Pohlman, his father Ernie Pohlman, and his mother Peggy Pohlman. He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Pohlman Allen, son-in-law Mike Allen, and Kimberly Pohlman. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Nicole, Shelby, Josh, Zach and Cody. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Rylan, Brantley, Bryden, Wyatt and Morgan. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He spent a great many years at the South Point, Ohio, ballpark coaching along with his father, and then on his own. He greatly enjoyed the time he spent with countless young men and women. Honoring our father's wishes, there will be no service. We wish to extend our gratitude to all of those who have reached out to us and for all the love and comfort you have given us. Our daddy, along with his father were, and always will be, a big part of South Point and it is a great comfort to us to know that they will always be loved and remembered.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you