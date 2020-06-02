Essential reporting in volatile times.

Robert Sabin

ROBERT “BOB” SABIN, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the VAMC, Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Juanita Sly Sabin and his son, Randy Sabin. Bob was a Vietnam Army veteran from 1966-1967. He worked in radio for twenty-three years. Bob was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Proctorville VFW Post 6878. He was also a bowler at Colonial Lanes and Strike Zone for many years. He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Deborah Caldwell Sabin; two daughters, Robin Radekin (Terry) of Ashland, Ky., and Rhonda (Richard) Turner of Appling, Ga.; one son, Jason Sabin of Proctorville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Barebo, Jacob Barebo, Conner Barebo, Jenna Barebo, Magon Turner, Tarah (Hayden) Stencel, Matthew Turner, Dylan Sabin and Izzy Sabin; two great-grandchildren, Johnathan Copley and Noah Barebo; and one great-grandchild on the way, Baby Boy Stencel; one sister, Sharron (Ron) Christensen of Branson, Mo.; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave., Huntington. W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Five grandsons and Jason Means will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

