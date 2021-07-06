ROBERT “BOBBY” LEE BOGGS, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at home. He was born March 16, 1951, in Lawrence County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Boggs; three brothers, William, Tommy and Wayne Boggs; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Garrett and Betty Hayes. He is survived by his mother, Betty Turley of Proctorville; his wife, Patricia Boggs of Proctorville; two sons, Keith (Shanna) Boggs of Proctorville and Gary Boggs of St. Charles, Missouri; three granddaughters, Cassie Boggs, Cori Boggs and Stephanie Snyder; one brother, Paul Callicoat of Proctorville; and sisters-in-law, Rhonda Boggs and Judy Boggs. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Gordon Simpson and Pastor Jimmy Simpson. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

