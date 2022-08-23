ROBERT DALE DELAWDER, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 24, 1950, to the late Arlie and Lillie Johnson Delawder. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Darvin Delawder of Chesapeake, Ohio; sisters Barbara Chaney of Proctorville, Ohio and Betty Ward of Chesapeake, Ohio; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Dallas and Verda Mae Brammer. Dale is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Brammer Delawder; sons Bobby (Tina) Delawder of Huntington, W.Va., and Larry (Shouna) Delawder of Proctorville, Ohio; daughter Melissa (Dan) Landrum of Chesapeake, Ohio; sister Brenda Wright of Chesapeake, Ohio; mother-in-law Dotty Brammer; grandsons Cody Landrum, Colton and Tyler Walters; great-grandchildren Nicole and Dawson Walters and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Dale graduated from Symmes Valley High School in 1969. He retired from Richwood Industries after 32 years of service as a certified welder. He continued to work part time after retirement. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM, Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, and the Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Dale loved horseback riding, camping, cooking outdoors and spending time with his friends and family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 24, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, conducted by Pastor Mark Roach. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 23, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
