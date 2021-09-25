ROBERT EVANICH, 73, of Scottown, Ohio, died Sept. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, and his wife, PAMELA EVANICH, 72, died Sept. 23 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: Open Studio clay class at HMA
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Mary Ingles Trail Association reenactment camp