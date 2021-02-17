ROBERT F. WORTHINGTON, 86, of Ironton, husband of Garnet Worthington, died Jan. 6 in SOMC Hospice surrounded by his family. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to SOMC Hospice, 2203 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

