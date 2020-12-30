ROBERT FRANKLIN DALTON JR., 79, of Ironton, husband of Rebecca Nunley Dalton, died Dec. 25 in Bidwell, Ohio. He was the former owner/operator of Dalton Electric Service in Ironton. Visitation will be 1 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Woodland Cemetery’s veteran section with Steven Diamond speaking and military honors provided by VFW Post 8850. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

