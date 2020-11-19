ROBERT GEORGE SMITH JR., “ROB,” age 75, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Ind. He was the son of the late Robert G. Smith, M.D., and Mary Ellen Trent Smith. Rob was born in Huntington, W.Va., in 1945. Both he and his wife grew up in Proctorville, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlotte Boggs Smith, son, Ryan Smith (Elizabeth), daughters, Elizabeth Williamson (Robert) and Katherine Gilbert; brothers, Mark Smith (Chris), Peter Smith (Sue Bird) and George Smith; sisters, Teresa Nichols (Michael) and Jane Hainsworth (Tyrus); three half-brothers, Luke Smith, M.D. (Katie), Adam Smith and Jacob Smith. Robert has nine grandchildren, Tyler, Meredith and Andrew Smith, Benjamin and Samuel Joseph Williamson, Allison, Theodore and Rebecca Gilbert; an abundance of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Alan Tate Smith, and sister, Annette Smith. After graduating from Marshall University, he received his commission in the US Navy and served on active duty. He served in the US Navy Reserves for several years and was a Commander when he left the service. He worked in sales, engineering, coal mining as an owner/operator, pump station design, and his favorite job after retirement was driving a semi-truck across the USA and parts of Canada. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation being from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

