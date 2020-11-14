ROBERT HAMLIN, 63, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Irene Hamlin, died Nov. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
