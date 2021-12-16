ROBERT J. HARBER, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday December 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born December 7, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Jack and Lolita Harber. He was a retired owner and operator from the trucking industry. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Preston Harber; twin daughters, Jennifer Harber of Georgetown, Ky., and Jill (Reno) Roswall of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons, Michael (Amy) Ellis of Beckley, W.Va., and Jeffrey (Tina) Ellis of Fayetteville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Tristen Clyburn, Patrick Ellis, Ryan Ellis, Reno Roswall II and Troy Roswall; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Connie (Junior) Sullivan. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you