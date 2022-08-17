ROBERT LEE "BOB" BARBOUR, 86, of Westfield, Ind., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with Jesus on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bob was born January 20, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late James and Inez Davis Barbour.
He grew up in the shadow of the Marshall College campus, playing baseball and tackle football in the neighborhood streets. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1954 and went on to receive degrees from Moody Bible Institute, Marshall University, and Dallas Theological Seminary.
Bob taught geography, social studies, and New Testament at Huntington High School for 12 years. He was a popular teacher. Former students would make a point to stop him in public to express their gratitude for his influence in their lives. Bob had a long and storied career in ministry. He directed Huntington area Youth for Christ and the Navigators ministry at Marshall University. He served 17 years as youth and music director, and associate pastor of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. He served 34 years as Senior Pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Bob was known for his effective teaching, loving care, and attention to those in need. He was awarded an Outstanding Citizen Proclamation by the Lawrence County (Ohio) Commission for faithful service to his community.
After moving to Indiana, Bob was a member of Crossbridge Baptist Church, where he taught Bible classes, visited the sick, and volunteered during Vacation Bible School. He also had a ministry with seniors at Rittenhouse Village. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
Despite all his achievements, Bob was most proud of his family. He and his beloved wife of 45 years, Phyllis, ministered, traveled, and enjoyed life together. They were the true definition of companionship. Bob was a wonderful father to his son, Bobby. He was ever-present at sporting events and music recitals, and in his later years, they spent many hours watching ball games and talking about life and ministry. He loved his daughter-in-law, Jody, and always enjoyed laughing with her. Bob adored his grandchildren, Jack, Lucy, and Annie, who affectionately knew him as "Papa." He delighted in the hours spent reading and playing with them and took great joy in celebrating their achievements.
A love for people characterized Bob's life, and he made friends wherever he went. He was fondly referred to as the "Mayor" of his Westfield neighborhood.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Zeda (Van Sickle); brothers Kelsey, Doug, and Ralph.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; son Bobby: daughter-in-law Jody; three grandchildren, Jack, Lucy, and Annie; and countless friends.
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m., August 20, 2022, in Crossbridge Baptist Church, 4309 W. 79th St., Indianapolis, where the funeral service will begin at noon.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the Chesapeake-Huntington area at a later date.
Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.