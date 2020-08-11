Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT MARTIN, 72, of Circleville, Ohio, died 2:26 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born January 18, 1948, in Huntington to the late Robert Milton and Flora Garnet Lundy Martin. He was married to the former Carmen D. Thornburg, who died May 8, 2019. Surviving are sons, Stephen D. Martin, of Ashville, N.C., and James J. (Renee Morgridge) Martin, of Virginia Beach, Va.; a stepdaughter, Wendi M. Kale, of Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by daughters, Tiffany Dawn Martin and Brandi Jo Martin. Robert was a member of the JSN Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, La. He was 1966 graduate of South Point High School. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio, with Dean Hughes officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Ohio. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.

