ROBERT O. HANKINS SR., 79, of Ironton, widower of Nancy Jo Tordiff Hankins and Betty Adkins Justice Hankins, died June 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Wayne National Forest. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 12 at Hankins Cemetery, behind Sugar Creek Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

