ROBERT PETER KIOGIMA, of Proctorville, Ohio, walked on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 77. He was born January 22, 1943, to Augustine and Katherine Kiogima, the sixth of eight children. In 1960, Bob joined the Army, and gives them credit for making him the man he became. He met the love of his life, Betty Jo Craft, in 1969, marrying her on June 13, 1970. He spent almost 30 years as a warehouseman at Standard Products, retiring in 1999. He and his wife then got into woodworking, becoming a known supplier of dulcimer hammers. They would attend shows throughout the summer months. Later, he became involved in the Sybene Chesapeake Senior Center, making many new friends. He enjoyed socializing with all these new friends, especially those with whom he played Triominos. Like all his siblings before him, what he will be remembered for most is his wonderful smile and quick sense of humor that always kept us in laughter. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Schofield; brothers, Augustine, Ray, Leon, Duane, Frank and John; mother-in-law, Edith Dyer; grandparents-in-law, Sigle (Poppy) Zimmerman and Hontie Zimmerman. Those wishing to remember Bob are asked to make a contribution to the Sybene Chesapeake Senior Center. The family also thanks the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their kind treatment of both Bob and his wife during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
