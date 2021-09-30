ROBERT R. EVANICH, 73, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. His wife of 52 years, PAMELA KAY EVANICH, 72, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away 4 days later on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Robert “Bob” and Pamela “Pam” are survived by their children, Clayton R. Evanich (Dara) of Proctorville, Ohio, Derek S. Evanich (Lee Anne) of Salt Rock, W.Va., Bret A. Evanich (Billie) of South Point, Ohio, and Stephanie D. Evanich-Curtis (Mark) of Scottown, Ohio; their grandchildren are Rory, Francis, Jana, Drazen, Cassy, Hunter, Kaylyn, Emmilee, Sky, Bella, Ashley and Korin; and many nieces, nephews and so many other loved ones. Robert is survived by his sister, Linda Marshall (Richard) of Wickliffe, Ohio; and was preceded in death by his parents, George and Wilma Evanich, and his brother, William “Bill” Evanich. Pamela is survived by her sister, Carol Mumaw of Newark, Ohio, and two brothers, William Leitch (Rhonda) of Columbus, Ohio, and Greg Leitch (Wendy) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and was preceded in death by her parents, William D. and Margaret L. Leitch. Robert and Pamela were also preceded in death by their grandson, Kameron Edward Evanich-Curtis. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio, with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Ohio Valley Masonic Lodge #536 F&M will conduct Masonic Rites for Bob at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/hall or ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you