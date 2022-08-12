ROBERT WAYNE STIDHAM, 75 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born March 19, 1947, in Ironton, Ohio, son of the late John and Pauline Stidham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carmen Barcus and Linda Snell. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sherry Stidham; five children, Melissa (Chris) Mosier of Grayson, Ky., Sandy (Jack) Young of Grayson, Ky., Billy (Melissa) Russell of Wayne, W.Va., Shawnia (Wesley) Larsen of South Point, Ohio, and Charlie (Lynn) Spurlock of South Point, Ohio; two sisters, Pamela (Walt) Thomas and Joanie (Brian) Meade; three brothers, Michael (Vickie) Stidham, Ronnie Stidham and Glenn (Terry) Stidham; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special friends David and Sharon and a host of family and friends. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Robert's home in South Point, Ohio. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

