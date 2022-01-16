ROBIN DEE HENDERSON, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 13 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The funeral service has been rescheduled per the family request to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
