ROBIN JUNE NICHOLS, 62, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 20, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., to Bobby and Dolores Turley Williams of Crown City, Ohio (Miller). She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ed and Betty Turley; paternal grandparents, Harlen and Olene Williams; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marlin and Raylene Nichols. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Michael Nichols and Zac (Ashley) Nichols; granddaughter, Isabella Grace Nichols; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the girls at the infusion center at St. Mary’s Medical Center for their care and friendship. Robin graduated from Hannon Trace High School, Class of 1976, and graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1979. Robin was a retired RN from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., with 30 years of service. She was a member of Forest Glen Independent Church, where she played piano for many years and taught Sunday school to the children. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington or Ironton City Missions. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
