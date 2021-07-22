RODNEY “ROD” DUANE SMITH, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born on April 21, 1953, in Huntington, to the late Ivan Virgil Smith and Dorothy Jean Honaker Workman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Judy Annette Rowe and Ricky Allen Smith. He is survived by his children, Kevin “Andy” (Mayara) Smith, Charlie (Weien) Smith, John Mark (Marian) Smith, Samantha (Richard) Campbell; seven grandchildren, Rachael, Hollis and Autumn Smith, Chuck Smith, and Anna, Olivia and Thomas Campbell; and three siblings, Joyce Jeanette Sills (James) of Lillington, N.C., Virgil Lee Smith of Spring Hill, Fla., William Everett Smith (Bim) of Corpus Christi, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a Sergeant for the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an honor graduate at Tri-State Bible College, assisted at the City Mission, and was a deacon at Ridgeview Community Bible Church. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, with military rites held by Marine Corps League at Ridgeview Community Bible Church, Huntington, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Barboursville. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
