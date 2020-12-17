RODNEY “KENT” BOYD, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home at the age of 74. He was born July 21, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late John Ellis and Norma Belinda Howell Boyd. Kent retired as CFO from DESCO Federal Credit Union in Portsmouth, Ohio, having worked there over a span of 40 years. He was proud and deliberate in everything he did. To his friends and family, he will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor, quick wit and great command of language — forever telling stories and jokes, making them laugh. He loved cooking on the grill, a good bourbon and was always up for a good discussion on topics close to his heart — such as Marshall University football. During quiet times he enjoyed a good game of cards or doing a tough crossword. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Hutchison Boyd; two sons, Anthony Joseph Boyd of Huntington, W.Va., and Jonathan Bradley (Sarah) Boyd of Hurricane, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Pierce, Parker, Madison and Bradley Boyd; two stepchildren, Christina Jennifer (Adrian) Widdop of Birmingham, England, and Michael Wesley (Chelsea) Garrett of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; five step-grandchildren, Landon, Campbell and Annora Widdop, and Austin and Owen Garrett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Boyd; and a sister, Waulene Clark. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the Rodney Kent Boyd Donation page. There will be no service or visitation at this time. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.
