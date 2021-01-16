RODNEY WAYNE McFARLAND, 80, of Ironton, widower of Wilma McDowell McFarland, died Jan. 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from the Ironton Police Department and the US Navy Reserve, and was Chief of Police in Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Community Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Donations are suggested to Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8, PO Box 4455, Ironton, OH 45638, to go toward the Transportation Fund at El Hasa Temple for transport of children to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. www.tracybrammerfh.com

