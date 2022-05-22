ROGER ALLEN GWINN, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 23, 1947, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Rondle "Sam" Gwinn and Geraldine Joan Peyton Gwinn. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired Regulatory Project Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Survivors include: his wife of 22 years, Victoria "Vicky" Adkins Gwinn; four daughters, Chrissy (Greg) King of Utica, Ohio, Connie Gwinn (Sean Burton) of Johnstown, Ohio, Melissa (Tracy) Cooper of Barboursville, W.Va., and Katie (Willie) Mills of Proctorville; nine grandchildren, Greg King II, Megan King, Roger Gwinn (Summer), Tyler Gwinn, Maria Burton, Kristen Cooper (James), Emily Cooper, Marshall Mills and Vivian Mills; seven great-grandchildren; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ottie and Patty Adkins of Barboursville. At his request, there will be no services. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

