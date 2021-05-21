ROGER ALLEN McCARTY, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Clare O’Shea McCarty, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator with the WV Department of Highways. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
