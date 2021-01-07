ROGER DALE BESCO, 70, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 27, 1950, to the late Charles and Rosella Depriest Besco. Roger was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and worked for Ironton Iron and also worked as a Tankerman for Marathon Petroleum until retirement. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and was a car enthusiast. Roger helped shape the lives of many children, along with his own, by coaching many sports including basketball, football and softball. Roger loved spending time with his grandchildren and being involved in their lives. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Besco, and his beloved Chihuahua, Twoey. He is survived by three daughters, Angie (George) Long of Chesapeake, Ohio, Brandi (Jim) Kelley of Pedro, Ohio, Julie (Ben) Pater of South Point, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Tyler (Jamie) Shoemaker, Zane Long, Hannah (Shane) Russell, T.J. (Courtney) Shoemaker, Danny (McKinzie) Long, Cortni (Andre) Riggs-Wireman, Allison (Nick) Wilds-Clay, Seth Kelley, Braden Short and Lauren Pater, and eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Ramey (Jessie) Besco; three sisters, Rita, Rebecca and Regina. The family would like to thank and give their appreciation to his personal caregiver and cousin, Edwina Workman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. In tribute to Roger, please feel free to wear scarlet and gray. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral arrangements. To make online condolences to the Besco family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
