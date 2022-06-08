Roger Dale King

ROGER DALE KING, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 5, 1948, in Lincoln County, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Jeanetta Adkins King and one brother, Melvin Douglas King. Roger is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Mays King; two daughters, Laura (Derick) Nida and Amy Sargent; two granddaughters, Corey and Cagney Sargent; two grandsons, Jonathan and Hudson Nida; sister Dewanda Reedy and many other family and friends. Roger loved car shows and hunting. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday June 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org or 1-800-795-3226. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

