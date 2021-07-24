ROGER DALE LAYMAN, 66, went to be with the Lord whom he loved on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1954, to the late Ed and Sarah Hysell Layman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Aaron Webb; and two brothers, Edward Layman and Richard Layman. Roger was a member of Mainstreet Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Layman; one son, Roger (Jennifer) Layman Jr.; one daughter, Regina Webb; grandsons, Tyler, Josh and Zachary (Hannah); granddaughter, Bethany “Lucy May”; great-grandson, Zayden; great-granddaughters, Aubree and Hazleigh “Rose Bud”; sisters, Connie, Juanita, Debi and Linda; brothers, Richard Jr. and Charles; his little buddy, Jaxson McMillian; and close family friend, Nathaniel “George” Harless. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Paul Bartrum at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery in Kenova. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
