ROGER H. BRADEN, 78, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlen and Laura Kimbleton Braden; son, Ricky Thacker; daughter, Deborah L. Johnson; and brother, Wendell Braden. Roger is survived by his wife, Wilma Braden; three children, Bruce Maynard, Vicki (Matt) Dixon and Todd Thacker; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; three siblings, Dottie Harrington of Florida, Dana (James) Barnes of Florida and Lewis (Georgia) Braden of Kentucky; and close friend, Paul Mann. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

