ROGER LAVERNE HAYES, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 11, 1939, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Lucine and Faye Fuller Hayes. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Lana Dean Jones Hayes. He is survived by three children, one son, Tim Hayes of Proctorville, two daughters, Jani (Terry) Barr of Colleyville, Texas, and Jill Hayes of Proctorville; six grandchildren, Justin (Preslie) and Kyle Hayes, Brittany (Michael) Goff, Jessie and Jeff Barr and Kylie Hayes; one great-granddaughter, Sunnie Hayes; many nieces, nephews and friends. Roger graduated from Fairland High and went on to earn a Civil Engineering degree from Marshall University and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Finley Methodist Church, 1638 Big Paddy Road, Proctorville, OH 45669.

