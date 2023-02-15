Roland Roy
ROLAND ROY, 87 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. He was born January 17, 1936, in Rollinsford, N.H., son of the late Leo and Yvonne Roy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna L. Roy; and two sisters, Rachel Ebert and Rita Stickles. He was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran; a Life Member of American Legion #640, Chesapeake, Ohio and a Life Member of VFW Post 6878 Proctorville, Ohio where he was a charter member; a member of DAV #2 Huntington, W.Va., and a member of Independent Order of Foresters KYOVA #1577. Roland is survived by two sons, Roger L. Roy (Carol) and Robert L. Roy (Misty); five grandchildren, Micheal, Shea, Cody, Maleea and Emma; two step grandchildren, Cassie, and Kayla; and 11 great- grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. The family would like to offer their thanks the VA Home Based Program and the staff at Meadow House of Paramount Senior Living in Ona, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Dale Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Proctorville, Ohio VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

