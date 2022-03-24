ROMEY F. SWANSON JR., 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Vickie Swanson, died March 21. He was the founder of Hands Extended, an author and motivational speaker. There will be a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. March 25 at Rodney Pike Church of God, 440 State Route 850, Bidwell, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Rodney Pike Church of God or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you