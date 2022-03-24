ROMEY F. SWANSON JR., 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Vickie Swanson, died March 21. He was the founder of Hands Extended, an author and motivational speaker. There will be a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. March 25 at Rodney Pike Church of God, 440 State Route 850, Bidwell, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Rodney Pike Church of God or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Code enforcement employees file lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Huff family welcomes baby boy
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- Police roundup: Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash ID’d
- Chuck Landon: It was a touching moment
- ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK
- EPA officials tour Huntington brownfields
- Marshall med students find their future at annual Match Day
- Huntington couple wins first Ollie Award
Collections
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Match Day
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser
- Photos: Huntington vs. Lawrence County, baseball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, softball
- Photos: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church honors members
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Officials tour former brownfield sites in Huntington.
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane