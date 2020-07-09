Essential reporting in volatile times.

RONALD EDWARD BARTRUM, 64, of Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Rev. Paul Bartrum of South Point, Ohio, died July 6 at home. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 11, Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com

