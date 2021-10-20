RONALD JAY KELLEY, 82, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Mary Sue Romine Kelley, died Oct. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He as a millwright with the Local Union 1519. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the perpetual care fund at Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

