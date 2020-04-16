RONALD K. NICHOLAS, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home. He was born August 21, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Homer Turley Nicholas and Leon Nicholas Scarberry. Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Barbara K. Belville Nicholas, whom he married on July 15, 1961, in Waterloo, Ohio; two children, Keith (Lisa) Nicholas of Tucson, Ariz., and Kevin (Jamie) Nicholas of Gallipolis; and four grandchildren, Rachael Nicholas, Morgantown, W.Va., Brenna Nicholas, Tucson, Ariz., and Lyndsey and Logan Nicholas of Gallipolis. Ron is also survived by one brother, Gary (Grace) Scarberry of Huntington, W.Va.; his father-in-law, Carter Belville of Gallipolis; sister-in-law, Ardella Belville of Waterloo; very special and dear friends, Alfred and Phyllis Holley; several nieces and nephews; and a host of many friends. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers, Billie, Kerman, Herman and Bob Nicholas; his stepfather, Andrew Scarberry; mother-in-law, Darlene Belville; and brother-in-law, Philip Belville. Ron was an ordained Baptist minister for 54 years and served as a volunteer chaplain for 15 years at Holzer Hospital. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in Gallipolis the past several years. He retired after 31 years teaching school in Lawrence County, Ohio, and also served as the administrator of Project Hope in Gallipolis City Schools. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967 and a Master of Arts in 1972. A private funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, with Rev. Alfred Holley and Pastor Aaron Young officiating. The service can be viewed live on the Willis Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gideons International. Pallbearers will be Keith Nicholas, Kevin Nicholas, Logan Nicholas, Gregory Belville, Shawn Belville and Shannon Belville. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Provens, Richard Mahan, Eric Davidson and Marc Sarrett. A very special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Ron these past few weeks. “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send email condolences.
