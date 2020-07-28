Essential reporting in volatile times.

RONALD L. CARTER, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio, father of Todd Carter of Tipp City, Ohio, and Rhonda Lynn Morris of Harrisburg, Va., died July 26 in Arbors at Gallipolis. Funeral service will be 1 pm. July 30, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Those attending are asked to social distance and wear face coverings. www.willisfuneralhome.com

