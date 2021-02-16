RONALD LEE COMBS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Combs, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- New wedding venue open in Wayne County
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- Barboursville man donates personal aircraft to Marshall aviation program
- Clemson DB LeAnthony Williams commits to Marshall
- Clinic capable of doing 3,000 vaccinations a day to open in Cabell County
- LARRY ALLEN LAFON
- Mexican man sentenced to more than five years in Huntington drug case
- Power outages stretch on as Tri-State deals with winter storm
- Chesapeake police chief dismissed
Images
Collections
- Photos: Winter storm hits area
- Photos: Winter Weather in Huntington, February 15
- Photos: Valentine My Yard program
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Marshall University soccer team takes on OVU
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Fairland
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, men's basketball
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Chesapeake vs. South Point
- Photos: Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, Saturday