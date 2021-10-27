RONALD LEE GAFFNEY II, 54 of Ironton, died Oct. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Lorain Street Gospel Mission, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account to help with final expenses. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Family and friends will meet in the cemetery staging area at 1:45 p.m. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org

