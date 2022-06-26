RONALD LEE REMY SR. of Ironton, widower of Doris Remy and Nellie Remy, died June 21 at home. He retired from Lone Star Cement Company as an overhead crane operator. Funeral service will be at noon June 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you