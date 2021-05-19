RONALD ROGER McKNIGHT, 83, of Ironton, husband of Suzanne Carol Saunders McKnight, died May 18 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was a sporting goods manager for Kmart. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

