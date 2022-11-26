RONDA LEE JAMES, 63 of Coal Grove, Ohio, daughter of Ronnie Lee Bishop of Coal Grove, died Nov. 24 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a CNA for Quality Care Nursing Services of South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial at a later time in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
