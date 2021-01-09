RONNIE L. ELLIS, 64, of Bidwell, Ohio, husband of Deborah Tackett Ellis, died Jan. 5 in Holzer Medical Center. He was a member of Laborers Local 543, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 9, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, livestreamed at the funeral home Facebook page; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.willisfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.