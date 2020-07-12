Essential reporting in volatile times.

RONNIE NAPIER, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home. He was born July 21, 1949, in Huntington, son of the late Pearl and Thelma Smith Napier. He was a member of Windsor Independent Church. He was also a retired camera operator, President of the Huntington Sanitary Board and President of Council 77 for the State of West Virginia. Ronnie was a member of AFSCME and President of the local Huntington Board of AFSCME, and a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Thacker Napier; one son, Ronnie Edward Napier; one daughter, Rebecca Dooley; one stepson, Shawn Maynard of Florida; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one brother, Reed Edward Napier of Salt Rock. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastors Harold Hamlin and Brian Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

