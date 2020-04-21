ROSA LEE FOSTER, 92, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Foster was born October 27, 1927, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter to the late Carson and Mary Jackson Minard. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Foster, who passed away December 21, 1999. Mrs. Foster was a graduate of Ironton High School and retired from Citizens National Bank as a Loan Officer in 1989. Mrs. Foster loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by  brother Jack Minard. She is survived by three children, Mary Kay (Bill) Washburn of Ironton, Ohio, Michael (Marcia) Foster of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Debbie (Mike) Thornberry of Union, Ky.; five grandchildren, Michelle (John) Greathouse, Donovan (Holly) Kash, Brian (Bridget) Washburn, Brad (Mandy) Washburn and Katie (Eli) Dalton and 10 great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at noon Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Carlton Davidson Lane, Coal Grove, Ohio, with Father David Huffman officiating. There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the Foster family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.