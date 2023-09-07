The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROSALEA BRITT, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at her residence. The Ironton, Ohio native was born October 11, 1949, the daughter of the late Fred Hammond and Rosalea Clarene Gannon Hammond. She is survived by her husband of more than 35 years, George Britt.

Mrs. Britt was a graduate of Ironton High School and a factory worker for Owens-Illinois in Huntington, West Virginia. She was a hard-working mother of three boys and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

