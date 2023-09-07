ROSALEA BRITT, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at her residence. The Ironton, Ohio native was born October 11, 1949, the daughter of the late Fred Hammond and Rosalea Clarene Gannon Hammond. She is survived by her husband of more than 35 years, George Britt.
Mrs. Britt was a graduate of Ironton High School and a factory worker for Owens-Illinois in Huntington, West Virginia. She was a hard-working mother of three boys and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Fred Topping, Flint Topping and Jesse (Jennifer) Topping; stepchild: Tracy Britt; grandchildren: Alychia Ferguson, Ace Topping, Shelsea Payne and Tyler Burriss; great-grandchildren: Patience Gibson, Cooper Gibson, Ella Gibson, Shelby Burriss, Ben Payne and Abby Payne; sister Nancy (Mike) Hammond McKee; and many other family members who will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother George Mayne and sister Emma Mayne-Roach.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Ironton. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CONNIE SUE COCHRAN, 65, of Milton died Aug. 28. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.