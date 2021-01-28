ROSALEEN MARIE MANNON, 87, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of James F. Mannon Sr., died Jan. 27 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was a letter carrier for the Ironton Post Office and went on to work as a clerk for the Willow Wood Post Office. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.slackandwallace.com.

