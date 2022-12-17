Rosalie Virginia Wiley Ferguson
SYSTEM

ROSALIE VIRGINIA WILEY FERGUSON of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2022.

She was born April 27, 1944, to Frank and Odsie Wiley in Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by 32 days by her devoted partner of 61 years, William "Bill" Davidson Ferguson Sr. She was also preceded in death by her parents; dear friends Emmett and Mae McNeely, who had a role in helping raise and influence Rosalie; as well as many beloved in-laws.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you