ROSALIE VIRGINIA WILEY FERGUSON of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2022.
She was born April 27, 1944, to Frank and Odsie Wiley in Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by 32 days by her devoted partner of 61 years, William "Bill" Davidson Ferguson Sr. She was also preceded in death by her parents; dear friends Emmett and Mae McNeely, who had a role in helping raise and influence Rosalie; as well as many beloved in-laws.
She was primarily a homemaker, but she also kept books for the South Point Water Works and for her husband's company, the Gas 'n' All on Solida Road in South Point. She was an Avon representative for many years. She was also involved in the South Point Local School District's PTA. She enjoyed cooking favorite recipes, going to the beach, and being a mom, a grandma and a great-grandma. She was a great friend, some of her friendships went back to childhood.
Rosalie was a 1962 graduate of South Point High School and a long-time member of the South Point First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, William (Cheryl) Ferguson Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Aaron (Amy) Ferguson of Delaware, Ohio; two grandchildren, Chelsea (Justin) Ford of Orlando, Fla., and William (Emma) Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren.
Burial at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery is being handled by Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Phillips Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto, Cru's humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
FRANCES DEANE LAVERTY, 95 of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Funeral s…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.