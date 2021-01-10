ROSE ANN LEWIS KOERPER, 85, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Kenneth Koerper, died Jan. 8 at Trinity Station Retirement Community. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be observed. 

