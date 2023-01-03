ROSEMARY LEWIS EASTERLING, 88 of Ironton died Dec.29, 2022, in Imogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington. Home Going service will be at noon Jan. 5 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 615 Depot St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton. Visitation will be ow hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

