ROSEMARY LITTLE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, moved to her heavenly address on Friday, March 11, from Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Rosemary was born August 3, 1934, to the late David Norman and Cassidean Vaughn McDaniel in Hardin County, Ill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Little Jr., in 1982, and three brothers, Charles, Marion “Peewee” and Jesse “J.D.” Rosemary was a retired garment worker from Corbin Ltd. and a devout member of Union U.B. Church on Rt. 775, Proctorville, Ohio. She is survived by her three sons, Glenn David Little of Proctorville, Ohio, Mark Allen (Kimberly) Little, also of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kenneth Wade (Michele) Little of Ripon, Wis. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus many special friends such as Sheila Carter, who she considered a sister; Judy Diamond, who was like a daughter; and Michael Chapman. Rosemary’s three main passions were her Savior, her family and her church. She touched many lives in her 87 years and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by the Reverend Jamie Klaiber. Visitation will be one hour before service. Family may arrive at 9 a.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

