ROSEZETTA ADKINS BARBOUR, age 88, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020, due to terminal cancer. She was born November 6, 1931, in Huntington, West Virginia, one of seven children born to Delbert and Gladys Adkins. Her friends and family called her “Rosie” and in her youth, “Toots.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Lou Sowards one year ago; and one granddaughter, Katherine Barbour.  Rosezetta is survived by four of her children, Karen Anne Burdette, Connie Sue Courts, Kelley Jean Marksbury and Richard Kenneth Barbour II; twelve grandchildren, Jason Sowards, Melody Rice, Dustin Courts, Cecilia Courts, Constance Courts, Warren Bartram, Phillip Rynerson, Kelsey Rynerson, Rachel Rynerson, James Rynerson, Ami Jo Alamo and Richard Barbour III.  Rosezetta has nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Samuel Adkins and Delbert Adkins. Private family service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, on Friday, May 1, 2020, with burial to follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of America. For more information please go to https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.  

