ROY “DON” MILLER, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 25, 1931, son of the late Everett Lee Sr. and Mayflower Kitts Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Miller, and a sister, Ruth Carey. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired electrician, a fan of bluegrass music and also a motorcycle enthusiast. He is survived by a brother, Everett Jr. (Ramona) Miller; three brothers-in-law, Charles Carey, George (Reba) Hall and Jerry (Joann) Hall; one sister-in-law, Rebecca Gilbert (Gene); several loving nieces and nephews; and a true friend, Dave McComas. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Chaplain Wes Balmer, his great-nephew, officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you